Kumar Vishwas wants AAP to apologise to ousted leaders, get them back in fold; says deploy ‘anti-virus’

Kumar Vishwas suggests party to upgrade to version 2.0 (Source: PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, on Sunday (November 3) said that the party must hold dialogue with those who have left the outfit, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav, to facilitate their return to the party fold. He even went to the extent of saying, the party must not refrain from apologising if it is needed. “There is a long list of people who have quit the party over the past few years, including Prashant Bhushan and Yogendra Yadav. Why can’t we reconcile? We will say sorry if need be,” Vishwas said, speaking on the sidelines of an interaction with party volunteers from across the city. The controversial remarks, however, were refuted by a party leader. “No discussion of this kind took place. No one has reached out to them, neither have they reached out to us. This could be Vishwas’ personal opinion,” AAP spokesperson Sanjay Singh said. Reacting to claims that no other senior leader was at the party office on Sunday, Singh said, “Not everyone is in the office every day. We knew about the interaction.”

AAP founder members Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were sacked by the party in April 2015, for “anti-party” activities after they questioned party supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s style of functioning. Dharamvira Gandhi, AAP MP from Patiala, was also suspended for alleged anti-party activities. Anjali Damania, convener of Maharashtra state unit of Aam Admi Party also quit citing the ugly slugfest between Kejriwal and Yadav-Bhushan. It must be noted that Vishwas was among the few who spoke out against Yadav and Bhushan when they had raised issues against the leadership and claimed there was a “cult-based following” within the party.

Vishwas further stressed that there is a need to reboot the party. “On November 26, I said that there is a lack of dialogue within the party and that we have strayed from our path. I proposed this meeting in the midst of the entire party leadership. The people who weakened the party have again become active after my announcement. They are running a smear campaign against me. If the party goes back to alternative politics that it began with, we can woo all those who supported us in the beginning,” Vishwas said. about ‘Aam Aadmi Party version 2′, he said, “This does not mean that I want a new party. If Windows software gets an update, they don’t make a new Windows, they bring an anti-virus… This is the virus that turns the 5 lakh people who were at Ramlila Maidan when the party started into 5,000 at its fifth foundation day celebration.”

He didn’t just pointed out the loopholes in the party but also showered praise on the Delhi CM saying, “When I spoke about the party and our cause is bigger than any one person on November 26, Arvind (Kejriwal) acknowledged it. Why will he not want these things? He is not just my leader, but also my friend.” Vishwas’ meeting with party volunteers comes a week after his announcement at the Ram Lila Maidan here that he would be interacting with the party cadre more often.