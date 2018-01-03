Kumar Vishwas vs Arvind Kejriwal: AAP leader launches poetic tirade after Rajya Sabha snub

Kumar Vishwas launches veiled attack on Arvind Kejriwal

After the Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Sanjay Singh, Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta to the three Rajya Sabha seats from Delhi, sidelined party leader Kumar Vishwas took a dig at the party. Vishwas was at his poetic and sarcastic best while reacting to the AAP picks for the Rajya Sabha. He started by saying that Arvind Kejriwal has awarded me (in form of a punishment) for being a whistleblower. He said that I have been highlighting the internal concerns of the party and the anomalies in ticket distribution by the party truthfully. With a sarcastic smile on his face, he said that he is obliged to Arvind Kejriwal for giving him this punishment. He added that this is a victory for a morally correct friend and revolutionary. He didn’t forget to congratulate the three who have been nominated for Rajya Sabha elections, due on January 16. Taking a dig at the three proposed candidates, he said they have been continuously strengthening the party. Launching a veiled attack, he said that they have been conducting rallies for the party for years and have been working closely with Arvind Kejriwal for the last 12 years. Whereas, in actual, all this has been done in the course of the years by him too.

He also informed that Arvind Kejriwal had threatened him by saying, ‘I will finish you, but won’t let you become a martyr’ (Main tumhein maarunga par shaheed nahi banne dunga). He added, “A year-and-a-half ago in a meeting, Kejriwal smiled at me and said, we will hit you politically but ensure that you do not attain martyrdom. My only request is to accept my martyrdom, and there is one rule for the martyrs, which is do not play with the dead body.” He sarcastically praised Arvind Kejriwal for the ‘transparency’ and ‘Swaraj’ in the party affairs. He also thanked his supporters all across the nation.

Watch Kumar Vishwas video here:

#WATCH: Kumar Vishwas talks to the media after announcement of AAP’s Rajya Sabha nominees, says, ‘In the form of punishment, I have been given an award for speaking the truth.’ pic.twitter.com/xGoxpKvXZg — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2018

Earlier today, AAP named a prominent chartered accountant and former president of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India N D Gupta, businessman and social activist Sushil Gupta and party functionary Sanjay Singh as three nominees for the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled on January 16. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced the names after a meeting of the party’s political affairs committee at CM Arvind Kejriwal residence.