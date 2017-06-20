Kumar Vishwas to those celebrating India’s Champions Trophy loss: ‘Do you want to be buried in Pakistan’

Kumar Vishwas has slammed those celebrating Pakistan victory in Champion Trophy 2017.

Aap leader Kumar Vishwas has slammed those celebrating India’s loss to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. On Sunday, Pakistan had stunned India in the final by winning the tournament by a huge margin. After the match a controversy broke out as some people living in India reportedly celebrated Pakistan’s triumph. Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq also faced a backlash for celebrating India’s loss. The most notable attack on Farooq came for Indian cricketer Gautam Gambir.

Now, Aap leader Vishwas has slammed those celebrating India’s loss. Vishwas has tweeted: “Baadh mein fasne par bhartiya sena ki kripa se jeevit bache gramsingh bharat ki gend-balle mein haar par patakhe fod rahe hain, mane ghee pacha nahi shvaanon ko? (Alive after being saved by the Indian Army from flood, Gramsingh is now bursting crackers after India’s loss in bat-ball, means the swans couldn’t digest ghee.”

Questioning the loyalty of such people to their “motherland”, the AAP leader asked whether they wish to get buried in Pakistan after their death. “Bharat ki haar par patakhe fodne wale ye jaahil marne ke baad dafan hone pak jaenge ya yahin madar-e-vatan ki mitti mein keede failaenge? Manne puchh rahe hain? (Whether these people bursting crackers after India’s loss go to Pakistan for getting buried after death or will they spread worms here, in the soil of motherland,” he tweeted.

With a pro-Pakistan tweet after the final, Kashmiri separatist leader and Chairman of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had stirred up a virtual hornet’s nest. Farooq tweeted a congratulatory message for the Pakistan team. “Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team Pakistan,” Farooq tweeted, drawing flak from a number of people including firebrand batsman Gautam Gambhir. Soon after, Gautam Gambhir tweeted in response, “A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don’t u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing.”