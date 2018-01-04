Kumar Vishwas to quit politics? AAP leader says he’s ready to ‘sacrifice’; check his latest Tweet

Vishwas, who seemed disgruntled yesterday after not getting selected, posted a tweet and said that ‘he is ready to sacrifice’ but won’t change his stance.

Speculations are rife about Kumar Vishwas’s next move after he was denied Rajya Sabha ticket by AAP. Vishwas, who seemed disgruntled yesterday after not getting selected, posted a tweet and said that ‘he is ready to sacrifice’ but won’t change his stance. The tweet comes amid reports by ABP news channel that Vishwas may soon announce his retirement from politics. “The voice of this video was, is and will remain on top for me, despite the cost I had to pay recently. I will never compromise on any stand in this video, even if more sacrifices are needed in future, because it’s not just me, it’s We, The Nation!” Vishwas tweeted. Yesterday, Vishwas had launched a poetic tirade on party chief Arvind Kejriwal for nominating businessman Sushil Gupta and CA ND Gupta as party’s candidates for Rajya Sabha.

“In the last one and half years, I spoke the truth whether it is Arvind Kejriwal’s decisions or issues like surgical strike, irregularities in ticket distribution, softness towards extremists in Punjab, JNU incident among others, for which I have been rewarded in the form of punishment for speaking the truth,” Vishwas told reporters. He even termed the development as a ‘moral victory’ for him. “I think that it is a moral victory of a true revolutionary, poet and friend,” Vishwas told reporters here. Taking a dig, Vishwas added that he wanted to congratulate AAP volunteers that their voice has been heard in choosing the “great revolutionaries”.

The voice of this video was, is and will remain on top for me, despite the cost I had to pay recently. I will never compromise on any stand in this video, even if more sacrifices are needed in future, because it’s not just me, it’s We, The Nation! ????????????http://t.co/xKqFQvdctT — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 4, 2018

The crucial Rajya Sabha elections in Delhi would be held on January 16. The AAP, which enjoys an overwhelming majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, is set to win all three seats. The last date to file nominations for the three Rajya Sabha seats is January 5.

The decision taken by the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) of the AAP was greeted with scorn and disbelief by many party leaders and a barrage of criticism. At the PAC meeting, senior leader Ashutosh, believed to be among the upper house hopefuls, red-flagged the billionaire businessman’s nomination. He was the only one among the nine PAC members to have raised an objection.