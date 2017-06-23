Kumar Vishwas skips Delhi government Iftar party

Vishwas told reporters that he was not invited to the Iftar organised by the Delhi Government and Urdu Academy, Delhi. (Reuters)

Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) Kumar Vishwas did not attend an Iftar party organised by the Delhi government on Friday. Vishwas told reporters that he was not invited to the Iftar organised by the Delhi Government and Urdu Academy, Delhi. Urdu Academy’s Vice Chairman Majid Deobandi said an invitation was sent to Vishwas via speed post. Vishwas had attended the Iftar organised by the Delhi government in 2015 and 2016.

Deobandi said he had also invited former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, former Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung and present LG Anil Baijal, BJP legislators as well as Vice President Hamid Ansari. Ansari did not come due to the presidential election, Deobandi said, adding that he did not know about others why they did not attend the event.

AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Ashutosh also did not attend the gathering. As per party sources, they were busy with some personal work.