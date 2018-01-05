Kumar Vishwas hits back at AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai, says enjoy the company of ‘Guptas’ from BJP and Congress

Kumar Vishwas. (PTI)

Responding to AAP’s Delhi convenor Gopal Rai’s allegation that the rebel leader Kumar Vishwas was at the centre of conspiracy behind attempts to bring down the Kejriwal government, Vishwas today said, “Mera unse anurodh hai ki naye-naye Congress aur BJP se aaye hue jo Guptas hain, unke yogdaan ka kuch din anand lain, mere shav ke saath ched-chad na karen.” This come a day after Gopal Rai claimed that Vishwas was the principal mover behind the attempts to topple the government. Further referring to Vishwas, he had said that how can a person who attacks the party at every possible platform be sent to Rajya Sabha.

The disgruntled leader, Vishwas, had attacked Kejriwal yesterday after he was not picked as AAP Rajya Sabha candidate. He had said that he was punished for speaking the truth and that he accepts his “martyrdom.” During a social media session, Rai had also slammed Vishwas for his video on the issue of corruption in the government. Rai said that the intent behind the video was to scuttle AAP’s chances in the municipal polls, which they had eventually lost to BJP. Vishwas has also maintained his stance and has said that he stands to whatever he said in the video, even if he has to pay a price for it.

He had further said that the “voice in the video was, is and will remain on top for me, and I will never compromise on any stand in this video.” Vishwas had tweeted, “The voice of this video was, is and will remain on top for me, despite the cost I had to pay recently. I will never compromise on any stand in this video, even if more sacrifices are needed in future, because it’s not just me, it’s We, The Nation!”

Earlier, Vishwas was denied a ticket to Rajya Sabha, following which there was a fresh controversy and and war of words between the leaders of the government and the rebel leader.