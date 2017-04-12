Kulbhushan Yadav Death Sentence Row: This is how India treats Pakistan spy

By default, he became the Bhopal Police’s responsibility and the District Special Branch (DSB) has been taking care of him for 10 months now. (ANI)

On one hand, Kulbhushan Jadhav and Sarabjit Singh were tormented by Pakistan on a flimsy basis that they were Indian spies, but here the Bhopal Police has been feeding and sheltering a Pakistani spy named Sajeed Muneer for almost a year after his release from jail. Muneer was jailed for 12 years for espionage but after his release, Pakistan did not respond to extradition requests by the Indian Government. By default, he became the Bhopal Police’s responsibility and the District Special Branch (DSB) has been taking care of him for 10 months now.

The DSB pays for his food and other necessities. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Bhadoria said since the time of his conviction every angle is being discussed related to the issue but Pakistan is delaying the process of deporting. “On June 4 last year, his conviction was completed and it was a 12 year conviction. In between the deporting process, he was kept in the detention centre, as those who are not from India they are kept in that centre,” he said.

Also Watch:

Fmr Diplomat Amb Shivshankar Mukherjee talks about Pakistan and #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/Z0eTJbgCll — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

He added that police officials are in constant contact with the Pakistan embassy and the process of councilor access, where embassies of both the countries did the verification of Sajeed Muneer has been done. “The Bhopal Police arrested him in May 2004 when he was collecting some official secret material from the army regiment. That time he was impersonating himself as an Indian national.

He has been current put in Shahjahanabad police station’s detention centre,” Bhadoria said. Investigations revealed that Muneer was lured by the ISI while he was on a hideout after a murder case. He had murdered a Karachi youth to avenge his brother’s killing.