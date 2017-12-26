Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother-wife talked to him over phone in Pakistan

The first impression of Jadhav to his wife and mother was that he ‘looked tired’.

Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan: A teary-eyed mother Avanti with wife Chetna walked out of the meeting room after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan’s Islamabad on December 25. Even though there was a glass screen separating Jadhav and his wife & mother, they had the conversation over the phone. Jadhav was caught by the Pakistani authorities on charges of espionage in March 2016, although India has said that he was kidnapped from Iran.

The meeting ran for 40-minute between the three. As per the reports of The Indian Express, they spoke mostly in Marathi and Hindi. The meeting was closely monitored by the Pakistan authorities. Fereha Bugti, Director (India) at the Pakistan Foreign Ministry watched the meeting closely. Before the meeting took place both women were thoroughly checked by the authorities. Sharp objects were not allowed inside the meeting room, hence Jadhav’s mother and wife had to remove hair clips as well.

Jadhav’s mother Avanti talked the most during the meeting while wife Chetna broke down a couple of times. A box of tissues was kept in the meeting room by Pakistani officials. Even though Jadhav said that it was “nice to see them”, he asked about his father’s health and said that he would have liked to see his father. It was an ’emotional’ meeting between Jadhav and his wife and mother, the sources described. Pakistani authorities have said that Jadhav’s meeting was done on humanitarian grounds.

The first impression of Jadhav to his wife and mother was that he ‘looked tired’. For them, the meeting went off ‘quite well’. Jadhav also confirmed that he ‘was treated’ as per Pakistani laws. Deputy High Commissioner J P Singh was also present at the meeting however he was separated by another glass partition. Sources said that he could hardly hear anything on what they talked about and could only watch Jadhav’s movements.

The mobile phones of the family members and Singh were kept at the Indian High Commission. After the meeting, JP Singh seemed angry over the delay in the arrival of their car. Sources have said that many outside the venue commented on Avanti by calling her a “terrorists’ mother”.

Jadhav was checked by German doctor Dr Uwe Johannes Nellessen on December 22 in Islamabad. The Indian government is in works of contacting him. He is a specialist orthopaedic surgeon at the Saudi German Hospital in Dubai.