Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife meet Sushma Swaraj, day after meeting him in Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife today paid a visit to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi, a day after meeting him in Pakistan.

Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife today paid a visit to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at her residence in New Delhi, a day after meeting him in Pakistan. It has been learnt that Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar were at the residence of Swaraj. After meeting with Swaraj, they reached Ministry of External Affairs. Their hectic schedule comes a day after Jadhav, on death row in Pakistan for alleged spying, met his wife and mother yesterday — they were separated by a glass screen — in a carefully choreographed event that unfolded in tweets, photos and TV footage. The meeting evoked sharp reactions in political circle in the country. Congress leader Manish Tewari had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav who is on death row in Pakistan, and asked if his government has the determination to do so.

Notably, yesterday’s 40-minute meeting took place after many representations were made. It was held at the heavily guarded Foreign Affairs Ministry building and came after the Hague-based International Court of Justice (ICJ) asked Pakistan in May to stay 47-year-old Jadhav’s execution. The Foreign Office also issued a new video message of Jadhav in which he is seen thanking the Pakistan government for arranging a meeting with his wife and mother.

It was the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March, and Pakistan portrayed it as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the country’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “Pakistan permits the meeting of wife and mother of Commander Jadhav with him, as a humanitarian gesture, on the birthday of the Father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah,” Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted. The tweet made it a point to identify Jadhav, a former Indian Navy officer, with his military title. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav from its restive Balochistan province after he reportedly entered from Iran. It claims that he was in possession of an Indian passport that identified him as Hussein Mubarak Patel.

Pakistan on December 20 issued visa to Jadhav’s wife and mother to visit Islamabad to meet him. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. It is expected to hold another hearing in March or April.