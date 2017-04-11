Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family asked to prepare for ‘worst’ even as Narendra Modi government gears up to counter Pakistan

The family of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by Pakistan’s military court, was asked to be ready for the ‘worst’ possible scenario even as the Narendra Modi government is seeking to garner support from the global fraternity to corner the neighbouring country over the issue.

“Jadhav’s father, Sudhir Jadhav, who retired as an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) has a heart condition. He has been a worried man since the capture of his son in March 2016. With the release of Indian Army soldier Chandu Chavan (who inadvertently crossed the LoC on the night when India carried out surgical strikes in September last year) in January this year and also the grant of consular access to Hamid Ansari, a Versova resident who is also arrested by Pakistan Army on spying charges, the family was hopeful. That’s why news of the sentencing came as a shock,” the report said.

By sentencing Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav to death, Pakistan’s military court system has once again showed how it “rides roughshod over international standards”, Amnesty International said today, questioning the secretive court’s ability to dispense justice. “The death sentence given to Kulbushan Jadhav shows yet again how Pakistan’s military court system rides roughshod over international standards,” Biraj Patnaik, South Asia Director, Amnesty International, said in response to Pakistan military court sentencing Jadhav to death for alleged spying.

Reacting strongly, India has said it will regard as “premeditated murder” if Pakistan carries out the death sentence, awarded to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav “without observing basic norms of law and justice”. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and gave a strongly-worded demarche, which said the proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav were “farcical” as there were no “credible evidence” against him.

Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, it’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

The accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.

