Kulbhushan Jadhav should be allowed to be represented by Indian lawyer in Pakistan: Special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam

Kulbhushan Jadhav (PTI)

Special prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam on Sunday said that India should make a grievance before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) saying that Kulbhushan Jadav should be allowed to be represented by an Indian Lawyer in Pakistan. Nikam told ANI that Lahore Bar Association itself is sufficient for us to say that Kulbhushan Jadhav won’t get a fair trial or justice in Pakistan. “I think Lahore Bar Association itself is sufficient for us to say that Mr. Kulbhushan Jadhav won’t get a fair trial, justice in Pakistan. Therefore, according to me we should make a grievance before the ICJ saying that Mr Jadav should be allowed to represented y an Indian Lawyer in Pakistan and I think it would be just an appropriate demand from the India,” he said.

His response came after India requested Pakistan to grant consular access to Indians lodged in their custody, including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav. The Ministry of External Affairs said, “We have again requested Pakistan to grant consular access to Indians lodged in their custody including Hamid Nehal Ansari and Kulbhushan Jadhav.”

Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court in April on charges of espionage and sabotage activities. India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) against Jadhav’s death penalty. The ICJ on May 18 had restrained Pakistan from executing the Indian national.