Kulbhushan Jadhav row: SP MP Naresh Agarwal shocks, says Pakistan treated a terrorist as a terrorist; watch video

Kulbhushan Jadhav row: Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Agarwal today stoked a controversy by saying that if Pakistan has accepted that Kulbhushan Jadhav is a terrorist, then he will be treated the way a terrorist is treated.

Kulbhushan Jadhav row: Samajwadi Party leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Naresh Agarwal today stoked a controversy by saying that if Pakistan has accepted that Kulbhushan Jadhav is a terrorist, then he will be treated the way a terrorist is treated. “In our country, we should also treat terrorists the same way, with harsh treatment,” he said in Parliament (Agar unhone (Pakistan) Kulbhushan Jadhav ko aatankwadi apne desh mein mana hai, to wo uss hisaab se vyavhaar karenge; humare desh mein bhi aatankwadiyon ke saath aisa hi vyavhaar karna chahiye, kada vyavhar karna chahiye’). This comes even as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has said that The government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha tomorrow on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the mother and wife of Jadhav. Meanwhile, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy demanded strict action against Agarwal. “Parliamentary Affairs Minister should introduce resolution seeking Mr. Naresh Agrawal’s apology to the house and deep regret, if he refuses we should move motion to examine whether his conduct is not befitting that of an MP & therefore his membership should be terminated.”

In his clarification later, Agarwal said he meant to say something else. “We should mete out the same treatment towards Pakistani spy or terrorist the way Indians languishing in Pakistan jails have been receiving. We are easy on them which we should not do,” the MP said. (Meant to say something else.Indians jo Pak jails mein hain unke saath vo jo vyavhaar kar rahe hain humko bhi India mein jo Pak ke jasoos ya atankawadi hain unke saath waisa hi karna chaiye.Hum unke saath khuli chhooth dekar vyavhar kar hain humein woh nahi karna chahiye-N Agrawal).

The meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife took place on December 25 at the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad after repeated requests by India for family access. The mangalsutra, bangles and bindi of Jadhav’s wife and mother were reportedly removed before the tightly-controlled interaction he had with them, according to an external affairs ministry statement in New Delhi.

Agarwal is known for making such controversial statements. Earlier this year, he had asked former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actress Rekha to resign from the Rajya Sabha. Speaking in the Upper House of Parliament, he raised the issue of their non-attendance. “They should resign if they are not interested in parliament, they are hardly present in parliament,” Agarwal said. However, this was not the first time that Agarwal has raised the issue. In March, Agarwal had said, “We have been yearning to see the presence of nominated members. They never come to the house. The entire session is over, but we haven’t seen them, be he Tendulkar or film actress Rekha or others.”

WATCH: Shocking remark by Naresh Agarwal

In June this year, Agarwal had alleged Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led Government of colluding with terrorists. Talking to ANI, the Samajwadi Party leader said people cannot expect peace in the Valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. “We cannot expect peace in the Valley till Mehbooba Mufti is the Chief Minister. She herself is hand in glove with the terrorists. So many Jawans have lost their lives, she haven’t even visited them. Not even ministers from her government have visited,” he said.