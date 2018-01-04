Kulbhushan Jadhav row: Shashi Tharoor slams Pakistan over shocking video revelations

Shashi Tharoor said that Pakistan was misusing Jadhav in a ridiculous manner. (ANI)

On a day, when Pakistan released a fresh video of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Congress party leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday slammed it by saying that a civilised country could never indulge in such behaviour. In its attempt to show India in poor light, Pakistan released a video of Jadhav earlier in the day, in which he is seen speaking of his meeting with his mother and wife, ANI said. “This is very disappointing. This is not the way in which diplomacy should be conducted. This is cruel, and inhuman and not decent behaviour. A civilized state can never indulge in such behaviour,” Shashi Tharoor said while speaking to the agency. He also said that Pakistan was misusing Jadhav in a ridiculous manner.

Jadhav allegedly hit out at the Indian diplomat who had escorted his family members in the video, accusing him of shouting at his mother when she and his wife were on their visit to Islamabad to meet him last month. “I saw fear in the eyes of my mother and wife. Why should there be fear? Whatever has happened has happened. They felt threatened. The Indian diplomat who had come along with my mother was shouting the moment she stepped out. I saw him shouting, yelling at her. This [meeting] was a positive gesture, so that she (my mother) could be happy and I could be happy,” Jadhav was quoted as saying in the video, as per ANI.

Thanking Pakistan for arranging the meeting, he said that the country was taking good care of him. The meeting took place between him and his family on December 25 in Islamabad, after the request of the Indian government. During his meeting with mother and wife, Jadhav and is family members were divided by a glass screen and they also spoke through an intercom. Their 40-minute discussion was apparently recorded on video.

It is however, not clear how Jadhav saw the Indian diplomat shouting at his mother after she stepped out.