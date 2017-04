One was that a copy of verdict and judgement so that Kulbhushan could appeal in the highest case. (IE)

Indian Envoy to Pakistan MM Gautam Bambawale met with the Pakistani Foreign secretary talks tough and makes two big demands. One was that a copy of verdict and judgement so that Kulbhushan could appeal in the highest case. He also demanded for consular access for Jadhav. This was the 14th time that India asked for consular access. Two points that came out from the Pakistani side was that we cannot give consular access saying that it is a case of espionage.

(More details expected)