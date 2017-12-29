Kulbhushan Jadhav reunion: After Sushma Swaraj’s statement, Congress asks these two scathing questions

He also asked the government to explain the ground settled between India and Pakistan about the meeting.

Congress has questioned the manner in which Narendra Modi government managed the meeting between jailed Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav and his family members in Pakistan. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewary has asked the government as to how India went ahead with the meetings without seeking an intervention from the World Court. He also asked the government to explain the ground settled between India and Pakistan about the meeting. “Pakistan’s mistreatment of Jadhav’s family unequivocally condemnable but-1. What were ground rules settled between India & Pakistan about the meeting? 2. Knowing Pak’s perfidy fully well why did India not ask ICJ to facilitate meeting through ICRC or any other UN body rather than bilaterally??? (sic)” Tewary asked on Friday.

Tewary’s questions come after Swaraj’s thunderous speech in parliament over the treatment given to Jadhav’s kin in Islamabad. Speaking in the Lower House, Swaraj said that Pakistani authorities forced Jadhav’s mother Avanti and wife Chetna to change their attire and remove their bindi, bangles and mangalsutra.

“When I talked to her (Avanti)) she told me that the first question he (Jadhav) asked was – how is Baba (father)? Because he may have feared that something bad had happened,” Swaraj said in the Lok Sabha. Swaraj added that removal of the ‘mangalsutra’ was a ‘height of disrespect’ as Jadhav’s mother had told the Pakistani officials that it was symbol of marriage. “Under the pretext of security precautions, even the attire of the family members was changed. Jadhav’s mother, who wears a Sari only, was instead given Salwar and Kurta to wear,” said Swaraj.

The External Affairs Minister also told the Parliament that New Delhi has conveyed its objections to Pakistan in a note verbale over the way it had conducted Jadhav’s meeting with his mother and wife in Islamabad on Monday.

Sushma also blasted Islamabad for making “absurd” allegation a chip, camera or a recorder being installed in the footwear of Jadhav’s wife. “At times they say, there was a recorder on it (shoe), at times they say there was a camera, there was a chip. There cannot be a white lie than this. Thank God they did not say there was a bomb inside it,” said Swaraj.

Earlier too, Tewari had questioned Swaraj: “Since @Sushmaswraj is ostensibly making a statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav can she confirm is it true that he was kidnapped from Iran by a notorious Pak Smuggler Haji Baloch&handed over to ISI in retaliation for Indian Navy blowing up Terror/smuggling boat on 31st December 2014??”