Kulbhushan Jadhav mother visa row: Sushma Swaraj blasts Pakistan NSA Sartaj Aziz for not acknowledging letter

Kulbhushan Jadhav mother visa row: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday came down heavily on Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Sartaj Aziz for not acknowledging her letter seeking a Visa for Indian resident Avantika Jadhav, mother of Kulbhishan Jadhav, against whom a death sentence has been passed in Pakistan. “We also have a visa application pending for an Indian national Mrs Avantika Jadhav who wants to meet her son in Pakistan against whom they have pronounced a death sentence,” she tweeted. Kulbhushan Jadhav is an Indian national who has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage in the country. India has maintained Jadhav was captured by Pakistani forces and charges put on him are false. India is currently fighting a case against Jadhav’s sentence in International Court of Justice. Swaraj’s comments came along with a series of tweets, in which she lambasted Aziz for not recommending the pleas of his own citizens for medical treatment in India. “I have my sympathies for all Pakistan nationals seeking medical visa for their treatment in India. I am sure Mr Sartaj Aziz also has consideration for the nationals of his country, ” Swaraj said.

“All that we require is his recommendation for the grant of medical visa to Pakistan nationals. I see no reason why should he hesitate to give his recommendation for nationals of his own country,” Swaraj added. She further assured that all Pakistan nationals that if they get a recommendation from Aziz, the India side will issue them the visa immediately.

Sushma was apparently referring to the case of a Pakistani woman, who reached out to Swaraj on Twitter seeking help to get a visa to visit India for treatment. Her visa application was reportedly rejected by the Indian embassy. As per Press Trust of India, 25-year-old Faiza Tanveer’s visa application was rejected in by Indian embassy, prompting her to take the issue with Swaraj.