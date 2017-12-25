Kulbhushan Jadhav meets family: Pakistan cries foul terror charges after leaving Jadhav family in pain

Kulbhushan Jadhav meets family amid tight security

The mother and wife of Indian citizen Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been convicted on false charges of spying by Pakistan, met him today in Pakistan amid tight security at the office of Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. Notably, Jadhav was not allowed to meet his mother and wife physically and there was a glass barrier between him and his family. Pakistan foreign ministry spokesperson said the glass barrier placed between Jadhav and his family was due to security reasons.India’s Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh was present during the meeting. Foreign Office Director (India desk) of Pakistan also accompanied the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The meeting staged by Pakistan has drawn flak in India, as Jadhav wasn’t allowed to express his love or situation to his mother and wife physically and no privacy was given to him. Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, commenting on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s meeting with his family, said, “In one sense, it is a step forward because 22 months after they arrested this poor man, finally somebody is able to see him. On the other hand, the way in which roll unfolded was deeply unsatisfactory.”

Soon after the meeting, Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said in a press conference, “It was a humanitarian meeting, it was not consular access. The Indian diplomat JPSingh was present and could see the meeting but was not allowed to meet, we extended the meeting by 10 minutes on request of Jadhav.” Accusing Jadhav of being involved in terror-related activities in Pakistan, Faisal said “Commander Jadhav is the Face of Indian Terrorism.” He also alleged that Jadhav was caught red-handed in Pakistan. He said, “Jadhav is the face of Indian terror in Pakistan. He has confessed to killing Aslam Chaudhary. He expressed remorse for taking Pakistani lives. Jadhav, who is a serving naval officer, has confessed to being a RAW agent.” He reiterated that allowing a meeting doesn’t mean any change in Pakistan’s stance. He said, “Jadhav is a spy and terrorist. He has been sentenced to death by Pakistan.” A video of Jadhav has also been released by the Pakistan authorities. The video is apparently recorded sometime before he met his family. Watch Video:

#BringBackJadhav — I am thankful to Pakistan and ministry for this meet. I had requested to meet my mother and wife, I am really thankful to the Government of Pakistan: #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/sw0CqBYHw3 — News18 (@CNNnews18) December 25, 2017

Noted journalist and writer, Minhaz Merchant, took to his Twitter account to express his dismay. He wrote, “Can only imagine emotional & physical torture #KulbhushanJadhav suffered at hands of Pak’s terrorist-ISI over 22 months since his kidnapping. India persists in maintaining trade & normal diplomatic relations with this rogue nation.” The social media is getting abuzz with tweets on the incident. While those from the Indian side are criticising Pakistan’s inhuman attitude and blaming the country for illegally detaining Jadhav, the Twitteratis of Pakistan are demanding an immediate death sentence for him.