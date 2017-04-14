Kulbhushan Jadhav had a valid Indian visa, how can he be a spy? : VK Singh

Minister of state for external affairs Retired General VK Singh on Friday questioned that if Kulbhushan Jadhav had a valid Indian visa then how could he be a spy. (ANI)

Minister of state for external affairs Retired General VK Singh on Friday questioned that if Kulbhushan Jadhav had a valid Indian visa then how could he be a spy. His claim came in the wake of Pakistani military court ordering a death sentence of former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. It has been established that Jadhav had a valid Indian passport. Speaking to media VK Singh said, “Kulbhushan Jadhav had a valid Indian visa, so how can he be a spy?” He further emphasized the fact that the government was committed to ensuring safety and security of all its nationals. “We will take all necessary steps to safeguard our nationals anywhere in the world,” the minister added.

However, the adviser to Pakistan PM on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz questioned that if Jadhav is innocent then why would he possess two passports, one that has a Hindu name it and the other that has a Muslim name.

Meanwhile, Indian envoy Gautam Bambawale met Pakistan foreign secretary today. Bambawale raised two demands that included: copy of a charge sheet and judgment by Pakistan military court against Jadhav.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was arrested in March last year by Pakistan and accused of espionage, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on Monday triggering tension between India and Pakistan. Earlier, the minister for external affairs, Sushma Swaraj had already warned Islamabad of dire consequences and that bilateral relations would suffer if Jadhav’s death sentence was carried out and said that if the decision of the Pakistani court is implemented then it will be seen as a pre-meditated murder.