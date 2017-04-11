Kulbhushan Jadhav Death Sentence: Sushma Swaraj trashes report of Shashi Tharoor drafting statement on Jadhav, says ‘no dearth of talent in my ministry’

“There is no dearth of talent in my ministry. I have the assistance of very able secretaries,” she said in curt tweet.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday rubbished reports that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor draft India’s statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav to be read out in Parliament. “There is no dearth of talent in my ministry. I have the assistance of very able secretaries,” she said in curt tweet. Swaraj also re-tweeted the news report she was reacting. According to the news report, Swaraj had requested Congress lawmaker Tharoor to draft resolution on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, that will be adopted by both houses. Another report said that Swaraj, who made strong comments on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence in Parliament, walked up to Tharoor after speaking and requested him to draft the resolution. Tharoor chairs the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.

Earlier, speaking to media, Tharoor said that India needs to make sure that “UN hauls Pakistan for flagrant violation of international rule.” “India has very important responsibility both in terms of bilaterally communicating to Pakistan as to what we expect from them. I hope we are putting serious international pressure on Pakistan, because what Pakistan was doing is a violation of international law and that’s what keeps nations safe,” Tharoor told reporters outside the Parliament.

“If you are going to take arbitrary action like this against the citizen of one country, tomorrow other citizens will be unsafe,” he added. Speaking in a tough tone, Tharoor slammed Pakistan for violating ‘every international rule’ in Jadhav’s sentencing, Tharoor called on the Centre to draw the attention of the international community, particularly the UN, in hauling Pakistan. Meanwhile, Swaraj also condemned the Pakistan Military Court’s decision.

“If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism. Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder,” she added. The External Affairs Minister further said Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar conveyed India’s position to Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit yesterday.