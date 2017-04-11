Kulbhushan Jadhav Death Sentence: Sushma Swaraj asks Shashi Tharoor to draft response against Pakistan

Tharoor chairs the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.(PTI)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday asked Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor to draft resolution on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence, that will be adopted by both houses, NDTV reported. Swaraj, who made strong comments on Tharoor in both the Houses, walked up to Tharoor after speaking and requested him to draft the resolution. Tharoor chairs the Parliamentary Committee on External Affairs.

Earlier, speaking to media, Tharoor said that India needs to make sure that UN hauls Pakistan for flagrant violation of international rule. “India has very important responsibility both in terms of bilaterally communicating to Pakistan as to what we expect from them. I hope we are putting serious international pressure on Pakistan, because what Pakistan was doing is a violation of international law and that’s what keeps nations safe,” Tharoor told the media here outside the Parliament.

“If you are going to take arbitrary action like this against the citizen of one country, tomorrow other citizens will be unsafe,” he added. Slamming Pakistan for violating ‘every international rule’ in Jadhav’s sentencing, Tharoor called on the Centre to draw the attention of the international community, particularly the UN, in hauling Pakistan.

On the other hand, Swaraj said that Jadhav is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on New Delhi to deflect international attention from Islamabad’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism. The External Affairs Minister added that there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav.

“If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism. Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder,” she added. The External Affairs Minister further said Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar conveyed India’s position to Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit yesterday.