Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Subramanian Swamy talks tough, says India should warn Pakistan of consequences

Reacting strongly over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday said that India should prepare for taking “stringent action” against Pakistan and warn it of negative consequences if the execution is carried out. “We should prepare to take stringent action against Pakistan. Today, we should give warning that consequences would be bad for Pakistan if Jadhav is executed,” Swamy told reporters outside the Parliament. The Rajya Sabha MP said India should discard the “wrong perception” that an India-Pakistan friendship is necessary to have Hindu-Muslim unity in the country.

However, much before Swami’s demand, India summoned Pakistani envoy Abdul Basit and called the proceedings against Jadhav ‘farcial’. “Foreign Secy summoned Pak High Commissioner Abdul Basit & issued demarche saying proceedings that led to sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav are farcical,” MEA said. “If basic norms of law & justice are not observed, Govt and people of India will regard it as premeditated murder,” MEA said in demarche to Pakistan. “It is significant that our High Commission was not even informed that Kulbhushan Jadhav was being brought to trial,” it added.

In what India termed as ‘farcial’ proceedings, Pakistan’s Army court on Monday awarded death sentence to alleged ‘Indian Spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav. In a press release posted on its official twitter handle, the Pakistani army said that Jadhav has been sentenced to death for “for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.”

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

“The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death sentence,” the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read.