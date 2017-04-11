Kulbhushan Jadhav Death Sentence: Ruckus in Abdul Basit’s ‘peace event’, Pakistan High Commissioner heckled

The list of people who attended the meeting included eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, military veteran Kapil Kak, author Sudheendra Kulkarni, journalist Vinod Sharma, Congress leader Saifuddin Soz and others. (Source: PTI)

A day after Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit was on Tuesday heckled during a ‘peace event’ which saw presence of eminent personalities from India. The Pakistani diplomat was heckled while attending the while attending the event, India Today TV reported. The report said that a protest and ruckus was created during the event. The event saw the participation of many Indian MPs and other eminent personalities including former Pakistan Minister KM Kasuri. The list of people who attended the meeting included eminent lawyer Ram Jethmalani, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, military veteran Kapil Kak, author Sudheendra Kulkarni, journalist Vinod Sharma, Congress leader Saifuddin Soz and others.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit termed Kulbhusan Jadhav a ‘terrorist’ and said that he deserved to die. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj accused Pakistan of carrying out a cold-blooded murder, she said, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder.” Swaraj further warned Pakistan to be cautious of their act and said, “I would caution Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.”

Swaraj said that Jadhav is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on New Delhi to deflect international attention from Islamabad’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism. The External Affairs Minister added that there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Jadhav.

“If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism. Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder,” she added. The External Affairs Minister informed Parliament that Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar conveyed India’s position to Pakistan’s High Commissioner Abdul Basit yesterday.