Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence row: Narendra Modi government considering top prisoner swap?

The Indian government is considering a swap to bring back Kulbhushan Jadhav.

The Indian government is considering every possible option, both legal and diplomatic, to save the Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been awarded the death sentence by a military court in Pakistan on charges of spying. According to The Indian Express, one of the ways discussed to make it possible is a high-value prisoner swap. The source revealed that the National Security Council Secretariat and the ministries of external and home affairs have been given the task to find a way and formulate India’s response.

However, he added that the first response will be to file a legal appeal against the decision of the military court. If that doesn’t work out the government is ready to take the diplomatic route and is preparing a list of individuals and organisations in Pakistan, who could be approached. Earlier responding to the issue, BJP leader S. Prakash said Sharif comes up with statements in order to please the Pakistan military as he did not have complete authority over the administration.

“A former navy officer is sentenced to death without trial or evidence, but still they claim him to be a terrorist. Such concocted stories are webbed and are made to believe for their own compulsions. I am sure the Government of India is keenly observing all the developments and that Kulbhushan Jadhav will be safely brought back to India,” Prakash told ANI.

Resonating similar sentiment, another BJP leader Shaina NC said it was ironical that Nawaz Sharif talked about a peace-loving country when Pakistan is giving conviction to a person who is falsely implicated in an espionage case. “We need to stand united to speak up against this injustice. We will ensure that Jadhav comes back to India,” Shaina told ANI. “In the name of humanity, India has always stood up and by rescuing these two Pakistanis on the shores of Gujarat, it is apparent that we are a country with a difference. We will not let down our people, but at the same time we do believe that there is an aspect to being human,” she added.

