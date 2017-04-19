Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence row: MEA summons Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haider Shah

The MEA summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner to India. (ANI)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah over the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence row. Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court is also reported to have dismissed the plea that sought direction to Centre to approach the International Court of Justice for securing the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav. The petition had been filed by a social activist and had been moved to the HC on Monday. The petition had sought direction to the MEA and the MHA in order to approach the International Court of Justice to provide consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, stating that the former Naval officer had been wrongfully arrested by Pakistan and given a death sentence.

Earlier yesterday, the Allahabad High Court had dismissed a PIL and had observed, “In the instant case, if the negotiations have to take place, there is no reason for us to issue any direction at this stage as we hope and trust that the Union of India through its respective authorities must be taking appropriate steps in order to ensure that full diplomatic, legal as well as moral support is extended to the defense in order to secure the interest of his life and liberty as prayed by the petitioner”.

Kulbhushan Jadhav has been sentenced to death a Pakistani military court on the charges of being a spy and member of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Meanwhile, the Indian government officials have time and again come forwards saying g that they will do whatever needs to be done to ensure the safe return of Jadhav. The Minister of External Affairs, Sushma Swaraj had even spoken in the parliament saying that there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by Jadhav. She had said, “If anything, he is the victim of a plan that seeks to cast aspersions on India to deflect international attention from Pakistan’s well-known record of sponsoring and supporting terrorism. Under these circumstances, we have no choice but to regard the sentence, if carried out, as an act of pre-meditated murder.”