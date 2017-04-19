Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence row: Delhi HC dismisses plea seeking direction to approach International Court of Justice

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea on Wednesday seeking direction to Centre to aproach International Court of Justice.

The Delhi High Court dismissed a plea on Wednesday seeking direction to Centre to aapproachInternational Court of Justice for securing the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav according to the news agency ANI. The petition was filed by a social activist and was moved to the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The petition asked a direction to the Centre to approach the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Indian national on death row in Pakistan.

The petition sought direction to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to approach the ICJ for providing consular access to Jadhav, saying the former Naval officer has not only been illegally detained by Pakistan but also wrongly awarded capital punishment. However, the High Court has dismissed the plea on Wednesday afternoon. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of External Affairs had summoned Pakistan’s Deputy High Commissioner Syed Haidar Shah over the issue.

Yesterday, the Allahabad High Court disposed of a PIL with certain observations for the release of Kulbhushan Jadhav from Pakistan and his deportation to India. “In the instant case, if the negotiations have to take place, there is no reason for us to issue any direction at this stage as we hope and trust that the Union of India through its respective authorities must be taking appropriate steps in order to ensure that full diplomatic, legal as well as moral support is extended to the detenue in order to secure the interest of his life and liberty as prayed by the petitioner,” the Lucknow bench of the high court observed.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was recently sentenced to death by Pakistan military court for being a spy but had reportedly approached Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) a number of times. The offers were turned down by the agency. According to The Indian Express report, between 2010 and 2012, Jadhav repeatedly had wanted to offer his service as a freelance intelligence operative but the organisation rejected the offer citing it will be ‘too much of a risk’.

