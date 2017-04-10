Kulbhushan Jadhav Death sentence: Pakistan judicial system is responsible for killing atleast five Indians

Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian navy official, has been sentenced to death in Pakistan. (Source: Youtube)

In a gruesome verdict, a military court in Pakistan on Monday sentenced Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for allegedly carrying out “spying” and “subversive activities”. The verdict has caused immense anger among Indian citizens, and the Union Government has replied to Pakistan in similar tone by halting release of a dozen prisoners scheduled to leave for Islamabad on Wednesday. However, this is not first such Incident where an Indian National has been killed by Pakistani judicial system. Here are 5 cases in past when Indian nationals, serving jail terms in Pakistani jails, lost their lives in different incidents.

Sarabjit Singh

Sarabjit Singh, a native of Punjab’s Tarn Taran district, died in 2013 while serving a jail term in Pakistan. At the time of his death, Sarbjit had already spent 22 years in different Pakistani prisons. Sarbjit, who always denied of spying in Pakistan, was accused of bomb attacks in Pakistan’s Punjab in 1990 which claimed over 10 lives. As per Indian version of things, Singh, a farmer, accidentally entered into Pakistan while drunk.

Kirpal Singh

A native of Punjab’s Gurdaspur, Kirpal Singh died last year in Pakistan after spending at least 25 years in different Pakistani jails. Like others, Kirpal too was charged with spying by Pakistan agencies. Kirpal, who accidentally crossed border in 1992, was sentenced to death in a bomb blasts case. Interestingly, Kirpal was acquitted by Pakistani court. However, his sentence could not be commuted and the reason was never clear.

Chamel Singh

Chamel Singh, a native of Jammu, was allegedly tortured to death in a Pakistani jail in 2015. Like others, Chamel too, was accused of spying for India. Camel’s family maintains that he is native of Jammu, and went his fields in 2008.

Kishore Bhagwan

Kishore Bhagwan, an Indian national and fisherman by profession, was arrested by Pakistani agencies. Bhagwan’s death in a Karachi jail in 2014 remains a mystery.

Zakir Mumtaz

Zakir Mumtaz, another Indian national, died while in jail. Mumtaz reportedly managed to escape. However, he was re-arrested a little less than a year later. Mumtaz was arrested in 2011 for allegedly crossing the international border. He later died in jail.