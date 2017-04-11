Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: From Parliament to streets, India protests against Pakistan’s bizarre move

India is today witnessing unanimous protests against the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan.

India is today witnessing unanimous protests against the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan even as support poured in for him demanding the Narendra Modi government give befitting reply to the neighbouring nation. From Parliament, streets across the country to social media domain, clamour has grown to save Jadhav. Political parties like Congress, JD (U) are raising the issue in Parliament even as protests were held in Maharashtra’s Nagpur over Pakistan’s shocking move.

Condemning the death sentence, political parties across the nation on Tuesday said India needs to stand up straight in front of Islamabad and maintain a safe distance. India has already summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit and issued a demarche against Pakistani military court for awarding death sentence to Jadhav.

Reacting strongly, India has said it will regard as “premeditated murder” if Pakistan carries out the death sentence, awarded to its national Kulbhushan Jadhav “without observing basic norms of law and justice”. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit and gave a strongly-worded demarche, which said the proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav were “farcical” as there were no “credible evidence” against him.

Awarding of death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan shows how the country’s military court system rides “roughshod” over international standards, Amnesty International has said. In a strongly worded statement, the rights body said military courts are an inherently “abusive system” that are best left to deal with issues of military discipline, not any other crime.

Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, it’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan.

The accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.