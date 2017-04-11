Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: 10 things to know in the alleged Indian ‘spy’ case

Kulbhushan Jadhav was suspected of espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan. They also claimed that Jadhav was working with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in India and had been involved with Baloch separatists. (Source: Youtube)

Kulbhushan Jadhav is a retired Indian Navy officer who was sentenced to death by Pakistan on Monday over spying charges. Pakistani officials had allegedly arrested him on March 3, last year. He was suspected of espionage and sabotage activities in Pakistan. They also claimed that Jadhav was working with the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) in India and had been involved with Baloch separatists. He was allegedly arrested in Balochistan while he was entering through Iran. Jadhav was reportedly arrested by the Pak authorities in a supposed counter-intelligence operation in Mashkal, Balochistan on March 3. With so many allegations of sabotage and infiltration bids between India and Pakistan, this news might have a big effect on the relations between the two countries. Meanwhile, today on April 11, the Members of Parliament in India will hold a session on the issue.

Meanwhile, here is all that we know about Jadhav so far:

1. After Jadhav was arrested by Pakistani authorities, a video of him was released where he was seen to ‘confess’ being a spy working for RAW, and Indian intelligence agency. The Pak officials claimed that Jadhav was involved in terrorist activities in Balochistan and Karachi. Even Jadhav was seen in the video saying that he had been directing several activities in these two areas at the ‘behest of RAW’ and also being a part of the Indian Navy. However, India has categorically denied the charges.

2. Jadhav had said that he was recruited by RAW in the year 2013. He had also said that he had established ‘a base’ in Iran’s Chabahar 10 years before the recruitment, making clandestine journeys to Karachi and Balochistan.

3. Pakistani officials had claimed that Jadhav had converted to Islam and worked at Gadani as an undercover scrap dealer.

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

4. India maintains that Pakistan never had clear evidence against Jadhav. The Ministry of External Affairs had then said that the video was doctored and fake. The video seemed poorly cut and several parts were spliced together.

5. There were also reports of Iran investigating the case since Jadhav was purportedly carrying out operations from there. Iranian Ambassador to India Gholamreza Ansari had then said that reports of the same had been shared informally with New Delhi. Pakistan had declined to extradite Jadhav last week.

6. Jadhav was identified in India as the son of Sudhir Jadhav, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police in Mumbai. His uncle, Subhash Jadhav, was in charge of the Bandra police station in 2002 when the hit-and-run case was registered there against Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

7. Details about his involvement with the RAW are ambiguous. Jadhav obtained a passport (E6934766) from Pune in November 2003. This passport identified him with the pseudonym, Hussein Mubarak Patel. According to this passport, Jadhav was born in 1968 and joined the Navy in 1987.

8. Though India has conceded right from the start that Jadhav was indeed an Indian national and a retired naval officer. The Indian side claims that Jadhav ran a legitimate business from Iran, and might have inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan. And that the Pakistani authorities had harassed him and charged him with spying.

9. However, according to the press statement put out by Inter–Services Public Relations (ISPR) — the media wing of Pakistani security forces — Pakistan has claimed that Jadhav was involved in coordinating and organising “espionage activities” with an intent to destabilise and wage a war against Pakistan, as reported by a Pakistani news website The Nation.

10. Following the arrest of Jadhav, then ISPR head Lt Gen Asim Bajwa had said that the India’s goal was to disrupt the “development of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)” and Gwadar port was his “special target”. Bajwa had termed Jadhav’s activities as “state-sponsored terrorism” and a “clearer evidence of Indian interference in Pakistan”, according to Dawn.