Kulbhushan Jadhav death row: ‘India will go to any extent to ensure justice’, says Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today reiterated that India will go to any extent to ensure justice for former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. He said External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had already made the country’s stand clear in this regard and that whatever he had said in Parliament in this regard few days back remains unchanged. “We will go to any extent to ensure justice to Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he said on the sidelines of a CISF event here.

46-year-old Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged “espionage and sabotage” activities. Earlier it had been reported that the Indian government could be considering a high-value prisoner swap to rescue Kulbhushan Jadhav. According to the Indian Express, the National Security Council and the ministries of Home and External Affairs had been the responsibility to find a way to save Jadhav. However, it must be noted that India’s first step would be to file a legal appeal against the decision of the Pakistani military court. However, if this does not work out for the Indian government, then the next step could be to prepare a list of individual or organisation in Pakistan who could be approached.

On the emergence of a video from Kashmir where locals are seen attacking CRPF personnel, Singh said it is being looked into. In a video that had gone viral a few days ago showed Kashmiri youth kicking and slapping the soldiers of the CRPF, while the jawan just kept on walking away, showing absolute restraint despite carrying weapons. Kashmir has been embroiled a turmoil, ever since the Indian army encountered militant Burhan Wani.