Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty row LIVE Updates: In Parliament, Sushma Swaraj warns Pakistan of ‘consequences’

Protests erupted in India over the death sentence given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan even as support poured in for him demanding the Narendra Modi government give befitting reply to the neighbouring nation. From Parliament, streets across the country to social media domain, clamour has grown to save Jadhav.

1:18 pm: Protest against Pakistan and death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav, outside Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow.

National Conference Spokesperson Junaid Mattu says it’s India’s job to prove that Kulbhushan Jadhav is not a spy #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/tpbSDcZDPm — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

#WATCH: Former Pakistan MoFA Khurshid Mahmud Kasuri, refuses to comment on issue of death sentence given to #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/0OHxNhpzGJ — ANI (@ANI_news) April 11, 2017

1:05 pm: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said “there should be no spat on the issue. We all are equally concerned about the fate of Jadhav.”

1:00 pm: Protests across India against Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death penalty

We cannot show any flexibility or softness towards Pakistan, says Subramanian Swamy, senior BJP leader #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/v2hHIdPJW2 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

12:48 pm: Senior PPP leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik said, “If the law has found Jadhav guilty then we have the right to sentence him to death and the sentence should be carried out. We should not back down to any pressure, Indian or international and make sure that the sentence is carried out.”

Pakistan media’s reaction

12:38 pm: The influential Dawn newspaper termed the decision as a “rare move”. The paper said that the development comes at a time when tensions between Pakistan and India are already running high. It published a full column on what experts feel about the decision.

12:37 pm: The Express Tribune in the front page headline ‘Self-confessed Indian spy awarded death sentence’ termed the decision as “unprecedented”.It reported that the decision immediately sparked a bitter diplomatic spat between the two “hostile” neighbours. It further said that Jadhav has been operating in Pakistan disguised as Hussein Mubarak Patel.

12:35 pm: Right-wing English-language newspaper ‘The Nation’ in its front page lead ‘Death to spy spikes tensions’ observed that “a military court on Monday sentenced a high-profile Indian spy to death, ratcheting up longstanding tensions between the nuclear-armed states.”

12:33 pm: A senior Pakistan leader has himself expressed doubts about adequacy of claims in this case, says Swaraj in Lok Sabha.

#WATCH Pakistan trail against Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘farcical’, says Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/jUDhBtWUcV — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

A hurried trial & pre-meditated judgement on Kulbhushan Jadhav without notice to India is symptomatic of Pak’s kangaroo court justice.1/2 — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 11, 2017

12:24 pm: “Will PM pickup the phone & tell Pak about the falsehood of case against KulbhushanJadhav as admitted by Sartaj Aziz? (sic),” his tweet accompanying a media report on Aziz’s statement read.

12:21 pm: “Death sentence is a deliberate provocation to India. BJP Govt needs to travel beyond advisories. PM must intervene to secure his release (sic),” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted.

12:15 pm: Indian Government will do whatever possible for Kulbhushan Jadhav, want to assure all that justice will be done with him, says Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Govt will do whatever possible for Jadhav, want to assure all that justice will be done with him, says Rajnath Singh #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/CPohqsmROI — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

12:10 pm: Protest near Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against death sentence given to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

12:05 pm: Will go out of the way to save him, wo poore Hindustan ka beta hai:Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

12:04 pm: I would caution Pakistan govt to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter, says Sushma Swaraj.

12:00 pm: There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder, says External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha.

Background– Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, it’s media wing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

How Jadhav was arrested– Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said. Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan. The accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.