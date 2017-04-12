Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty: We have enough evidence, says Pakistan envoy Abdul Basit

Speaking to India Today, for the first time after the sentence, Basit claimed that Pakistan has given dossier on the sentence to the United Nations (UN) secretary General. (Source: PTI)

Following outrage over the death penalty given to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by Pakistan court, high commissioner of Pakistan to India, Abdul Basit, today defended the neighbouring country’s stand by stating that Pakistan has enough proof against Jadhav. Speaking to India Today, for the first time after the sentence, Basit claimed that Pakistan has given dossier on the sentence to the United Nations (UN) secretary General. He said that the charges on Jadhav are sensitive and he has been involved in sabotage and espionage. Stating that the former navy officer has every right to appeal, Basit said that India aware of the fact that Pakistan has evidence against Jadhav, who had been visiting Pakistan since 2003. Also speaking to India Today, former Pakistan envoy Aziz Ahmad Khan said that the judgement has been passed and that is the only thing to be kept under consideration.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has met with their Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the issue. According to TV report, both Nawaz Sharif and Bajwa have agreed that ‘no pressure will be tolerated’ and they have also said that the ‘Pakistan government won’t compromise on security.’ This statement has come after Sushma Swaraj hit out at Pakistan on April 11.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj made a strong statement and warned Pakistan of the consequences of their actions in Rajya Sabha saying, “There is no evidence of any wrongdoing by Kulbhushan Jadhav. This is an act of premeditated murder.” He further warned Pakistan to be cautious of their act and said, “I would caution Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter.” She had further added, “Will go out of the way to save him, wo poore Hindustan ka beta hai….Hindustan ke iss bete ko bachane ke liye acha vakeel khada karna toh bohot chhoti baat hai, hum President tak bhi baat karenge” (In order to save the son of the nation, we will not only hire a good advocate and the President will also talk to them.)