In the wake of the death penalty given to Ex-Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by the Pak court, Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif has met with their Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the issue. According to TV report, both Nawaz Sharif and Bajwa have agreed that ‘no pressure will be tolerated’ and they have also said that the ‘Pakistan government won’t compromise on security.’

