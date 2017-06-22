Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty case: Jailed Indian citizen files mercy plea; Pakistan releases second alleged confessional video

Kulbhusham Jadhav. (PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty case: Indian citizen accused of spying by Pakistan and thereafter sentenced to death by a military court there on Thursday has filed a mercy plea before its COAS. According to news agency ANI, ISPR has claimed that Jadhav has filed a mercy petition before the Pakistan Army chief seeking forgiveness for his espionage, terrorist and subversive activities. Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the official spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces on his Twitter account posted two tweets saying, “Indian Spy Kulbhushan files mercy petition to COAS seeking forgiveness for his espionage, terrorist & subversive activities,” “His mercy petition to Mil Appellate Court was already rejected.” Along with the tweets, Ghafoor also posted a video on Facebook with the caption, ‘Second confessional video.’

Major General Asif Ghafoor has also released the petition that was filed by Kulbhushan Jadhav via his Twitter handle along with the alleged confessional video link.

Watch video here-

On his Facebook post along with the video, Ghafoor wrote, “Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, the serving Indian Naval Officer who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff.

In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds.

Commander Jhadev had earlier appealed to the Military Appellate Court which was rejected. Under the law he is eligible to appeal for clemency to the COAS (which he has done)and if rejected, subsequently to the President of Pakistan.

His second confessional video, in which he can be seen accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage is also released so that the world should know what India has done and continues to do against Pakistan.”