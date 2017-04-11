Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty: Abhijeet Bhattacharya says, ‘Hang all Pakistanis you come across’; taunts Bollywood’s ‘Khans’ over silence

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya. (Twitter)

Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya today stoked a controversy with his twitter post in the wake of Pakistan’s death penalty for Ex-Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. The singer took to his twitter account and wrote, “Bharat mai Pakistani dikhe toh unko ped se latka do (Is you come across a Pakistani in India, hang them to a tree).. you will find them mostly in Bollywood or Bhatt or Johar’s house” Bhattacharya has also questioned all the Khans of Bollywood over their silence about the Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence. He wrote, “Saare Khans chup kyu ho ??” (Why are all the Khans silent?)

Here are the posts by the singer-

भारत में पाकिस्तानी दिखे तो उनको पेड़ से लटका दो..

you will find them mostly in Bollywood or Bhatt or Johar's house #कुलभूषण_की_फांसी_रोको pic.twitter.com/bslL8wVpXv — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) April 10, 2017

सारे Khans chup kyu ho ?? http://t.co/tYa73LUg10 — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) April 10, 2017

This is not the first time when singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sparked a controversy with his twitter posts. Last year, after backlash from all political parties against the Pakistani performers in the country, the singer took a dig at director Karan Johar and wrote a post on twitter saying, “Another #lovejihad .. Mehbooba #KaranJohar is in a depression ..pak lover Fawad ditched bechari Mrs @karanjohar khan.” This comment by him was slammed and criticised by a lot of people on twitter.

Another #lovejihad .. Mehbooba #KaranJohar is in depression ..pak lover fawad ditched bechari Mrs @karanjohar khan http://t.co/WdYQGoEeuq — abhijeet (@abhijeetsinger) October 2, 2016

About alleged ‘Indian Spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav:

Pakistan’s Military Court on Monday awarded death sentence to alleged ‘Indian Spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was abducted by Pakistani forces early last year. In a press release, the Pakistani army said that Jadhav has been sentenced to death for “for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.”, the military announced. “The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death sentence,” the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj said, “Foreign Secretary summoned Pakistan High Comm Abdul Basit & issued demarche saying proceedings that led to a sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav are farcical.”