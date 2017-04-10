Kulbhushan Jadhav death penalty: 3 voices that show Pakistan in poor light

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the alleged Indian spy. (IE)

Kulbhushan Jadhav, the alleged Indian spy who has been sentenced to death by Pakistani military is being condemned by an even common man in India. The perceptions of common people on Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence have been very negative. Even though Pakistan is offering a spirited defence of its action, the opinion of the common man in India also goes to show the high level of mistrust that exists in the neighbour. People who reacted to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death in Pakistan include Dalbir Kaur, sister of Sarabjit who said, “They did the same with my brother, it didn’t come to me as a surprise”. “Anything is possible in Pakistan, after all they’ve hanged one of their Prime Ministers in past said AS Dulat, former RAW Chief. And Sudhir Pawar neighbor of Kulbhushan Jadhav said that Mumbai was shocked. He has stayed with us, we know how he was.This is a conspiracy by Pakistan.

This is beside the way the government has reacted. In a strongly worded demarche said that if due course of law is not observed in the case, India will regard Jadhav’s execution as murder in the first degree. “The proceedings that have led to the sentence against Jadhav are farcical in the absence of any credible evidence against him. It is significant that our High Commission was not even informed that Shri Jadhav was being brought to trial,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in the demarche.

Foreign secretary S Jaishankar ordered Basit’s presence and issued a demarche stating that the proceedings that led to Jadhav’s sentencing are farcical.

Kulbhushan Jadhav, an Indian man was arrested by Pakistan last year and accused of spying. He was sentenced to death today, which set up a new flashpoint between the two countries. Kulbhushan Jadhav, 46, was arrested on March 3 last year and accused by Pakistan of espionage on the orders of India’s intelligence agency RAW. Days later, Islamabad released what it claimed was his video confession and held it up as proof of India’s hand in violence and separatism in the restive province of Balochistan. India acknowledged Mr Jadhav as a former navy man but denied that he was in any way connected to the government.