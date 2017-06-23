Kulbhushan Jadhav confessional video: India dubs it manufactured, says reality cannot be altered

Kulbhushan Jadhav confessional video: India reacted and said that the move has brought out lack of transparency and ‘farcical nature of proceedings’ against Kulbhushan Jadhav.(PTI)

Kulbhushan Jadhav confessional video: Within hours of Pakistan revealing a second confessional video that, India reacted and said that the move has brought out lack of transparency and ‘farcical nature of proceedings’ against Kulbhushan Jadhav. It added that ‘manufactured facts cannot alter the reality.’ Putting things in perspective, India added that, “We expect Pakistan to desist from attempting to influence the International Court of Justice (ICJ) proceedings in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case through false propaganda.” Junking Pakistani claims, India added, “The details and circumstances of alleged mercy petition by Jadhav are not clear and even the facts of its existence are doubtful.” Indicating its resolve not to abandon its citizen who is under the death sentence in Pakistan, India said, “We are determined to pursue the matter in ICJ and are confident that justice will be done in Jadhav case.”