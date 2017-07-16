Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Now, Pakistan says army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa will decide Indian national’s fate

“Clemency appeal of Kulbhushan Jadhav was rejected by Military Appellate Court. It is now with COAS who’ll decide soon,” Pakistan army said. (PTI)

Pakistan army on Sunday said that their chief of staff will take the last call on the fate of Kulbhushan Jadhav, Indian national who is under a death sentence in that country. The army said that its chief of staff is currently looking into the matter and will make a decision on merits. “Clemency appeal of #KulbhushanJadhav was rejected by Military Appellate Court. It is now with COAS who’ll decide soon,” Pakistan army was quoted as saying by ANI. “COAS is looking each aspect of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s appeal and will decide on merits,” Pakistan army said. The execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav is currently stayed by International Court of Justice. In a big win for New Delhi, India had approached the International Court of Justice in May seeking a provisional stay to the execution of Jadhav which was granted. Jadhav, an Indian national, was awarded a death sentence by Pakistan’s Military court last year. Pakistani forces have accused Jadhav of carrying out espionage activities on the behest of the RAW and central government, a claim denied by India. India, on the other hand, had said Jadhav was an Indian national who was captured by Pakistani army. Islamabad has dismissed New Delhi’s consular access request, as well as that of his mother, to Jadhav more than 15 times. India has accused Pakistan of repeatedly violating the Vienna Convention.

Meanwhile, a Visa application of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother is pending before Pakistan’s foreign office. Kulbhushan’s mother Avantika Jadhav had applied for a Visa to meet her son in Pakistan. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said that she had written a “personal letter” to Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz requesting for approval of Avantika’s application so that she may travel to Pakistan.