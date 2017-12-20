Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Long wait ends! Finally, Pakistan issues visa to his wife and mother

In a breather for former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan has finally issued the visa to his wife and mother to visit Islamabad. Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kin had applied for the visa to meet the Indian prisoner on death row.

In a breather for former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav, Pakistan has finally issued the visa to his wife and mother to visit Islamabad. Kulbhushan Jadhav’s kin had applied for the visa to meet the Indian prisoner on death row. Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman Mohammad Faisal tweeted, “Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi issued the visas to the mother and wife of Commander Jadhav to visit Islamabad to meet him, today.” Pakistan had agreed to facilitate a meeting of Jadhav with his mother and wife in Islamabad on December 25. It also agreed to India’s demand that they are accompanied by an official of the Indian High Commission here.

On December 17, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) has confirmed that the visa applications of former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife were being processed. “Visa applications of mother and wife of Commander Jadhav received for their visit on humanitarian grounds. Being processed,” Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted on Saturday. Pakistan Today has reported that the FO issued directives to the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to issue visas to Jadhav’s wife and mother.

Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the ICJ in May. The ICJ halted his execution on India’s appeal pending the final verdict by it. Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) in Pakistan this year in April. Pakistan claims its security forces arrested Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. However, India maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy. India has appealed to the court to impose emergency measures for Jadhav’s execution to be suspended until the legal battle in Hague concludes, while also accusing Pakistan of violating the Vienna Convention by failing to provide him with consular access and for being in breach of international human rights law. To this end, India’s and Pakistan’s written responses have been submitted to registrar Philippe Couvreur of the ICJ.