Kulbhushan Jadhav case: India may impose restrictions on travel to Pakistan, mulls ban on Pak artists

Kulbhushan Jadhav, former navy officer who has been sentenced to death by a secret Pakistani military court on charges of spying (PTI)

There is no one to defend if Jadhav appeals. On the other hand, Pakistan is claiming that the Jadhav is a spy and the case is closed. According to an Indian Express report, New Delhi is moving ahead with curbs on visas for Pakistani nationals visiting India, with artists, singers and actors likely to be the first group to be singled out for maximum visibility and impact.

After days of talking to Pakistan, this might be the first retaliatory step from India against Pakistan after the death sentence announcement handed out to the former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav by a secret Pakistani military court on charges of spying. However, India has maintained a uniform stand that Jadhav is an “innocent Indian kidnapped by Pakistan”. But according to Pakistan, he is a spy and therefore the case stands rested.

India and Pakistan have as it is been not issuing diplomatic visas over the last six months. With the situation over Jadhav getting worst, the government is exploring many other options to retort on this issue of pronouncing a death sentence on naval officer by calling him a spy. According to The Indian Express, the government is exploring soft as well as hard options. The report also said that New Delhi will gauge the response from Islamabad, even as it explores diplomatic and legal options to save Jadhav from the gallows in Pakistan. However, Pakistan appears to have hardened its stance on the issue with its Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa telling Corps Commanders at the Rawalpindi GHQ Thursday that “no compromise shall be made on such anti-State acts”, while referring to Jadhav’s case. It is also learnt that the Indian envoy is likely to meet Pakistan foreign secretary to express India’s protest on the same case.

Earlier on Thursday, the government said it has no knowledge of Jadhav’s location in Pakistan or his health condition, and would once again seek consular access. “We are making all efforts to get him back but we can’t reveal the steps that will be taken to achieve it,” said Gopal Baglay, the official spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs. “We are in touch with Pakistan through our High Commission on this immensely important issue.”

Pakistan has, so far, turned down 13 requests for consular access to Jadhav, who has been in custody since March last year.