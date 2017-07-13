Kulbhushan Jadhav case: Even as reports emerge of Pakistan considering granting visa to mother of ex naval official, MEA says no progress on front

There has been no change in position on providing consular access and visa for his mother, says MEA. (ANI)

India has today rejected reports that the neighbouring country was considering giving visa to death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother. Speaking at a press conference at the national capital Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay was quoted as saying by ANI at a press conference in the national capital. “There has been no change in position on providing consular access and visa for his mother. No progress on that front”, he was quoted as saying by the agency.

Earlier in the day, there were reports in Pakistan media, that the government was considering giving visa to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother India’s request. “Considering giving Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother a visa on India’s request says Pakistan Foreign Office”, the agency quoted Pakistan media as saying.

Speaking about Indians missing in Mosul, the day after Iraq declared its victory over Islamic State terrorist group, the MEA spokesperson also said that the government was engaged with senior authorities on the issue. “We remain engaged, seriously and sincerely with senior most authorities”, ANI quoted him as saying further.

Earlier this week, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj wrote to Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, urging him to grant a visa for Jadhav’s mother, so that she could visit the son. She, however, accused the later of not showing any courtesy to respond to her request.“I wrote a personal letter to Mr. Sartaj Aziz for the grant of her visa to Pakistan. However, Mr. Aziz has not shown the courtesy even to acknowledge my letter,” Sushma Swaraj was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Pakistan had stayed Jadhav’s execution after India’s appeal against the judgment at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) recently. The former Navy official was allegedly arrested and charged with spying in Pakistan. India has, however, claimed he was abducted from Iran. A final judgment from the ICJ on the case is still being awaited, the paper added.