Kulbhushan Jadhav, alleged Indian spy, sentenced to death by Pakistan

Pakistan, in an attempt to malign India’s image on international level, had released a video of Jadhav where he was seen confessing himself to be an Indian spy.

Pakistan’s Military Court on Monday awarded death sentence to alleged ‘Indian Spy’ Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was abducted by Pakistani forces early last year. Pakistan, in an attempt to malign India’s image on international level, had released a video of Jadhav where he was seen confessing himself to be an Indian spy. However, later on it was found that video released by Pakistani agencies was doctored, and the said Indian national was abducted by Pakistani forces. In a press release, the Pakistani army said that Jadhav has been sentenced to death for “for his involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan.”, the military announced. “The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act and awarded death

sentence,” the military’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement read. Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa “has confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM,” it added. Jadhav, the alleged spy, was “arrested” and plotted against India on March 3 last year by Pakistan security officials in Balochistan after he entered from Iran. The man, who Indian agency said was visiting Pakistan on a valid visa, was accused by Pakistan of planning “subversive activities” in the country. India has acknowledged Jadhav as a retired Indian Navy officer, but denied the allegation that he was in any way connected to the government.



Here’s the press release tweeted by ISPR:

Indian R&AW agent #Kalbushan awarded death sentence through FGCM by Pakistan Army for espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/ltRPbfO30V — Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 10, 2017

“The spy was tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded the death sentence. Today Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed his death sentence awarded by FGCM,” the ISPR said on Monday afternoon.

In a video, Kulbhbushan Jadhav, was seen confessing his crime. “My name is Commander Kulbhushan Yadav and I am the serving officer of Indian Navy. I am from the cadre of engineering department of Indian Navy and my cover name was Hussein Mubarik Patel, which I had taken for doing some intelligence gathering for Indian agencies,” Jadhav had said in the video.

“I joined the National Defence Academy in 1987 and subsequently joined Indian Navy in Jan 1991 and subsequently served for the Indian Navy till around December 2001 when the Parliament attack occurred and that is when I started contributing my services towards gathering of information and intelligence within India,” he added while looking pale and stressed in the video.

“I live in the city of Mumbai in India. I am still the serving officer in the Indian Navy and will be due for retirement by 2022 as a commissioned officer in Indian Navy after having completed 14 years of service by 2002,” he said.

“I commenced intelligence operation in 2003 and established a small business in Chabahar in Iran as I was able to achieve undetected existence and visits to Karachi in 2003 and 2004 and having done some basic assignments within India for RAW,” he added further.