Kulbhushan Jadav Death Sentence Row: Pakistan has plotted murder, conspiracy against Kulbhushan Jadhav, says BJP

Strongly condemning Pakistan for announcing death sentence to Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said Islamabad has plotted murder and conspiracy against the alleged Indian spy, adding that India will expose the nefarious and false designs of its Asian neighbour. Speaking to ANI, BJP leader from Jammu Ravinder Raina expressed happiness that all the Parliamentarians, irrespective of their party politics and ideology, echoed the same tune over Jadhav’s death sentence. “Sushma Swaraj ji and Rajnath Singh ji have categorically conveyed our concerns to Pakistan and to the world community that it is a murderer’s plot by Pakistan against Kulbhushan Jadhav and we will not accept or tolerate this. Pakistan is a country of false propaganda, terrorism and separatism. Kulbhushan Jadhav is an innocent person. Pakistan has plotted murder and conspiracy against Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he added. Raina expressed hope that Jadhav would get justice with the government of India’s support. Resonating similar sentiments, another BJP leader from Bangalore S. Prakash said the Pakistan justice system has become a mockery and a big farce in the Kulbhushan Jadhav trial.

“A bogus trial was initiated and he was sentenced to death assuming he is a RAW agent entered Pakistan to engine terror activities, though the fact speaks otherwise. India has taken a very strong objection to the way he has been sentenced to death and the External Affairs Minister has assured the Parliament all needed steps and necessary actions will be taken to protect Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he added. India has sent out a stern message to Pakistan with Parliament strongly condemning a Pakistan court’s verdict sentencing Jadhav to death on charges of spying. Replying to the issue in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour yesterday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh asserted that the government will do whatever is possible to give justice to Jadhav.

Singh said India’s request for basic consular access to Jadhav has been denied several times. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, in a suo motu statement made in both the Houses of Parliament, warned Islamabad of consequences in bilateral relations if death sentence on Kulbhushan Jadhav is carried out. She said if the decision of the Pakistani court is implemented, it will be a pre-meditated murder asserting that there is no evidence against Jadhav. Swaraj said Jadhav was doing business in Iran from where he was abducted and handed over to Pakistan. She said afterwards, New Delhi was denied conditional consular access to Jadhav despite several requests.

She said even a senior Pakistani leader had expressed doubts about the adequacy of evidence against Jadhav. She said India will leave no stone unturned to save Jadhav’s life and even go out of the way and if needed talk to Pakistani President on the issue. Leaders from different political parties expressed anguish over the issue and demanded that the government take every possible step to save Jadhav’s life. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor condemned the Pakistan court’s verdict on Jadhav. He said what Pakistan is doing is not only an assault on India, it is an assault and the bonds of international law of international conventions that affect everybody. “We convey our support to government as well as urge the government to take it up at world fora as well,” he added.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad said sentence given to Jadhav is an attempt by Pakistan to malign India’s image internationally. BSP chief Mayawati said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should directly intervene in the matter and ensure immediate release of Jadhav. M. Thambidurai of AIADMK, Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi of AIMIM and Prof. Sougata Roy of Trinamool Congress were among others who raised the issue. Naresh Agrawal of the Samajwadi Party raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and wanted the government to clarify its stand in the House. Senior Congress leader A. K. Antony said Pakistan should be strongly told about the consequences.

Deputy Chairman P.J. Kurien said the House condemns the Pakistani action. There were strong protests in front of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi against the death sentence given to Jadhav. Jadhav, who was arrested in March last year by Pakistan and accused by the country of spying, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on Monday triggering tension between India and Pakistan. Observers and experts on criminal or espionage-related laws in a majority of countries have suggested that the death sentence against Jadhav is a clear violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention that makes it mandatory for every government to provide consular access to an arrested foreign national by officials of his/her government.