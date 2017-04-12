Kulbhushan Jadav Death Sentence Row: India can retaliate in same manner, warns Shiv Sena

Expressing solidarity over the issue, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said Pakistan has never proved itself to be a friendly neighbour in the past 70 years. (PTI)

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday slammed Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s statement over Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence, saying that Islamabad has the tendency to confuse people by speaking in different languages, warning that even India can retaliate in the same manner. Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande opined that India needs to approach the United Nations and garner support from the entire world community for Jadhav. “Pakistan should not forget that some of the Pakistani prisoners are here in India and they should testing our patience. Even India can retaliate in the same manner,” Kayande told ANI. Meanwhile, expressing solidarity over the issue, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Indresh Kumar said Pakistan has never proved itself to be a friendly neighbour in the past 70 years.

“Due to this behaviour of Pakistan, it split in 1971. Now, the Balochis want freedom from Pakistan. The Sindh people want their own country,” Kumar told ANI. Kumar condemned Pakistan’s decision dubbing it as inhuman, violent and anti-constitutional. “What Pakistan is doing is inhuman, violent and anti-constitutional. It proves that Pakistan is an intolerant country which hates India,” he added. Kumar further said that instead of becoming a country promoting brotherhood and peace, Pakistan has become a shelter for terrorism. Khawaja Asif while speaking in the upper house of parliament yesterday said Jadhav has the right to appeal against his death sentence within 60 days.

However, Asif also defended the Pakistan Government’s decision to execute Kulbhushan, saying that all legal processes had been observed in the ex-Naval officer’s trial. “Jadhav’s confession was a public document. He came from the approval of the Indian government.there is no doubt that India is fuelling terrorism in Pakistan,” Geo News quoted Asif, as saying. Asif also said the death sentence of Kulbhushan should serve as a warning to those engaged in terrorism in the country. “Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” he said.

Earlier, Jadhav was given the death sentence by the Pakistan Military, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan said in a statement. Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 through an operation in Balochistan’s Mashkel area for his alleged involvement in espionage and sabotage activities against Pakistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier in March 2016, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the former Indian naval officer was arrested by Pakistan for allegedly engaging in subversive activities was possibly kidnapped from Iran and denied any possibilities of him being involved in subversive activities in Pakistan. The accused, used to run a business in the Iranian port city of Chabahar. He was seen in a video confessing that he was an official of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s external intelligence agency.