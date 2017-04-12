Kulbhushan Jadav Death Sentence Row: Government will go to any extent to rescue Kulbhushan Jhadav, says Rajnath Singh

“It is then the Pakistan security forces kidnapped him despite having a valid Indian passport. I believe a ‘spy’ will not have a valid Indian passport,” the Union Minister said. (ANI)

Condemning the death sentence to alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jhadav by the Pakistani military court, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has said that the government will do every possible thing to save the former and criticised this move by the Pakistan Government. “He is a retired Indian Navy officer. He was a businessman in Iran’s Chabahar and on a regular note he used to commute from Tehran to Chabahar. It is then the Pakistan security forces kidnapped him despite having a valid Indian passport. I believe a ‘spy’ will not have a valid Indian passport,” the Union Minister said.

He further said that the whole scenario was pre-planned by the Pakistani forces. “We will go to every extent possible to rescue Kulbhushan. Pakistan Army court has sentenced him death which is unfair and Indian Government condemn this,” he added. The Parliament has echoed in solidarity on the issue of Jadhav and condemning Pakistan. Jadhav, who was arrested in March last year by Pakistan and accused by the country of spying, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on Monday triggering tension between India and Pakistan.

Also Watch:

It was an unfair trial, worse than kangaroo court: Amb Shivshankar Mukherjee, Fmr Diplomat #IndiaUnitesForJadhav pic.twitter.com/JlcqFYjFdT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) April 11, 2017

Observers and experts on criminal or espionage-related laws in a majority of countries have suggested that the death sentence against Jadhav is a clear violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention that makes it mandatory for every government to provide consular access to an arrested foreign national by officials of his/her government.