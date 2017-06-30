Kulbhushan Jadav death row case: Appeal filed in Pakistan Lahore high court to reject mercy plea of former Indian Navy officer

Kulbhushan Jadav death row case: The appeal has been filed by a local person who is not a military personnel in Pakistan.

Kulbhushan Jadav death row case: A petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court demanding the rejection of mercy plea to Indian National Kulbhushan Jadhav, India Today said. The appeal has been filed by a local person who is not a military personnel in Pakistan. Last week, the former Indian Navy official, who was given death sentence earlier this year on allegations of spying had filed a mercy plea with the Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, a PTI said. Pakistan Armed Forces’ official spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor, in a Twitter post had claimed that Jadhav filed a mercy plea to army chief “seeking forgiveness for his espionage, terrorist and subversive activities”.

The press release that was attached to the post read: “In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, subversive and terrorist activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Seeking forgiveness for his actions, he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds.”

In another video release by Pakistan, Kulbhushan Jadhav can be seen “accepting his acts of terrorism and espionage”. In this footage , Jadhav can be seen explaining his alleged “terror activities” for which he was convicted by the military court. “During my judicial proceedings which were held under the field General court martial, I was accorded a defence council by the officials here which were conducting the entire proceedings,” he says in the video.

The Pakistan army court had sentenced Kulbhushan Jadhav to death in April. India had moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on May 8, against death penalty awarded to the 41-year old former Naval officer. The global court than stayed the sentence as a provisional measure.