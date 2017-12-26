Kulbhhushan Jadhav row: India blasts Pakistan for forcing mother, wife to remove mangal sutra, bangles, even bindi

Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother after 22 months. (Twitter)

Following the meeting with Kulbhushan Jadhav in Islamabad, his mother and wife met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday. Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar accompanied Jadhav’s mother Avanti and wife Chetankul during the meeting at Sushma Swaraj’s residence. After the meeting, while addressing the media, Kumar said that the way the meeting was conducted was farce and Pakistan went back on assurances. “The manner in which the meeting was conducted and its aftermath was clearly an attempt to bolster a false and unsubstantiated narrative of Jadhav’s alleged activities. You would all agree that this exercise lacked any credibility,” he said. He added that the family was insulted by the Pakistan government. “Under the pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security,” Kumar said.

Reacting on the video which was shown in front of the media post-Jadhav’s meeting with his family, Kumar said that the footage was tailored to show Pakistan in good light and Jadhav’s alleged activities in their country. “It appears that Kulbhushan Jadhav was under considerable stress & speaking in an atmosphere of coercion. Most of his remarks were clearly tutored & designed to perpetuate false narrative of his alleged activities in Pakistan. His appearance also raises questions of his health.”

In a meeting described as a “humanitarian gesture” by the Pakistan government on the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Jadhav came face to face with his mother and wife after a gap of 22 months at the Pakistan Foreign Office in Islamabad on Monday.

Separated by a glass partition in the heavily-guarded building, they spoke through intercom watched by the Indian Deputy High Commissioner J.P. Singh who escorted them to the meeting. Jadhav’s family was later taken to the Indian High Commission before their return to India late on Monday night via Oman.

Pakistan has said that the meeting does not mean any change in Pakistan’s stance regarding Jadhav. Jadhav, 47, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of espionage and terrorism in April, following which India moved the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May. India has said that Jadhav is innocent and has maintained that he was kidnapped from Iran where he had gone for handling his businesses after superannuation from the Indian Navy.

Despite the death verdict, Pakistan last week reiterated that Jadhav was not under threat of an immediate execution as his mercy petitions were still pending.