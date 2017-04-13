Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence row: India warns Pakistan, says there will be consequences if he is executed

No idea of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s whereabouts, says MEA. (ANI)

The spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs, Gopal Baglay confirmed on Thursday afternoon that Pakistan has refused to share any information about Kulbhashan Jadhav. While addressing the media he confirmed that Pakistan has denied India’s request for consular access as well. “So far Pakistan has denied all our requests for consular access. The so-called legal process done by Pak was opaque. Pakistan has not shared with us till now any details of Kulbhushan Jadhav ‘s location or how he is,” he added.

Watch the press conference here:

Saying that Pakistan has no proof against him, Baglay said Jadhav is an innocent Indian. He added that the Indian government has sent 13 consular requests so far but none of them has been accepted. He said Kulbhushan Jadhav’s court trial is illegal and it is surprising to believe that a spy would carry his original passport with him. The Ministry has now asked to move its 14th request for consular access. “Kulbhushan Jadhav was kidnapped a year ago. Pakistan court’s trial a farce,” he added.

Earlier, Minister of State for Defence Subhash Bhamre said if Pakistan executes Jadhav it will be treated as the murder of an Indian national. “We have given a strong message to authorities in Pakistan that the way in which the verdict has been given by the army court, is not transparent and not in accordance with bilateral relations between the two nations,” Bhamre told PTI.

Even Baloch leaders had condemned the decision taken by Pakistan. Baloch Republican Party (BRP) member Ashraf Sherjan said that Pakistan is committing a crime by giving a death sentence order to Jadhav. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do everything to save Jadhav’s life. Sherjan said Pakistan is indulging in a fake propaganda by stating that Jadhav is connected to Balochistan. “No spies can take their national ID card and work as a spy with spy agencies but Pakistan is doing this to label Kulbushan Yadav involved in Balochistan activities is totally a fake propaganda,” he said.

(story under development)