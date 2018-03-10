Kudos Indian Railways! Girl who ran away after failing maths exam rescued, Piyush Goyal gifts her PM Modi’s book Exam Warrior

The Class 9 student of a convent school, Anais Josemon decided to leave home on March 8.

The pressure of examination should not be taken too seriously however, that was not the case with 14-year-old Anais Josemon. After scoring poor marks in her maths examination, Josemon decided to run away from her house in New Delhi. It was after a brave effort by Indian Railways Josemon was rescued and reunited with her family in 36 hours. But Railway Minister, Piyush Goyal, took the matter in his hands and decided to uplift her spirits. The Railway Minister gifted Josemon a book which is penned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. PM Modi’s book Exam Warriors is a book on how to deal with exams and related stress.

The Class 9 student of a convent school, Anais Josemon decided to leave home on March 8. She boarded the Tamil Nadu Express from the Nizamuddin station in New Delhi. According to her mother, Josemon’s plan was to move to Chennai and get herself enroll in Bible classes.

On March 9, Josemon was rescued from Bhopal railway station and on Saturday, the girl met the Railway Minister in New Delhi. Ivon Peters (45), Anais’s mother works as a nanny. Peters said that her daughter was struggled to score marks in mathematics. She mentioned that she had performed below par in her last examination. Peters lauded the efforts by the Indian Railways who reunited with her missing daughter after being away for over 36 hours.

The rescue by Indian Railways puts another feature to their “Operation Muskaan”, an effort by the Railways to find missing children. All the major railway stations in the country are under ‘Operation Muskaan.’ Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter to announce the Josemon’s incident. Goyal wrote: Met Anais Josemon from New Delhi who ran away from her home due to exam pressure and now rescued promptly by Railways and reunited with her family. Also gave her a copy of the book @ExamWarriors penned by PM @NarendraModi and told her ‘be an Exam Warrior, not Worrier’ (sic).

As per the Indian Railways data, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) had rescued 20,931 children from 2014 to 2016. Out of the people rescued as many as 1,317 (944 boys, 373 girls) were children being trafficked.