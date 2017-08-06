KTS Tulsi praises Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for urging party workers to call off protest

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi on Sunday praised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for appealing to his party workers to call off protest staged against the attack on the latter’s convoy in Gujarat. (ANI)

Senior advocate KTS Tulsi on Sunday praised Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi for appealing to his party workers to call off protest staged against the attack on the latter’s convoy in Gujarat. “This clearly indicates that the entire Gandhi family loves the nation a lot. They feel the pain of the common and poor people very well. Without taking care of his own safety, he went to Gujarat and even after the incident he is giving such a statement, this shows his nobility,” Tulsi told ANI. Rahul’s car was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat, leading to the Congressmen holding the BJP responsible for the attack. Following this, the Congress party workers staged the protest on Saturday in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal and Maharashtra’s capital Mumbai.

The Mumbai Youth Congress workers threw flowers inside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Ghatkopar and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah. On Saturday, Rahul urged the party workers to call off the protest staged by them across the nation against the attack on his convoy. Taking to Twitter, Rahul said that he respects the sentiments of the Congress workers, who are protesting against the Centre against the stone-pelting. “Respect the sentiments of Congress workers in #Gujarat protesting against admin not filing an FIR against the stone pelting. But I urge them to divert their energy in helping the people affected by floods in the state (sic),” he said in a tweet.