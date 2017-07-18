Krishna Land in Mathura? Yogi Adityanath looks to create a mammoth Disneyland type park

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government is reportedly planning to build a theme park, Krishna Land, on the lines of Disneyland in the state, which will reflect the entire stages of Lord Krishna’s life. (PTI)

Mathura, the sacred city in Uttar Pradesh which is known as the birthplace of Lord Krishna, may get a theme park named ‘Krishna Land’. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led government is reportedly planning to build a theme park, Krishna Land, on the lines of Disneyland in the state, which will reflect the entire stages of Lord Krishna’s life. As per the report by India.com, the state government has aimed to begin the construction of the park this year itself for which it has already directed the Uttar Pradesh tourism officials to create a blueprint model of the project.

As per the report, the Krishna Land comes under one of the number of projects the Yogi Adityanath government that was proposed to make the state a religious tourism centre that will be funded by World Bank. An official was quoted as saying that they are planning to reconstruct the entire stages of Krishna’s life. The theme park will also include a jail where Devki and Vasudev were imprisoned as it was there when lord Krishna was born. Along with that an artificial river like Yamuna will also be created that is linked to several aspects of Krishna’s life.

Yogi Adityanath government last month completed 100 days in Uttar Pradesh. With a low-key anniversary with no big event, CM Adityanath showcased the achievements of the government. The BJP government, which assumed office on March 18 after bagging 325 of the 403 Assembly seats along with its allies, faced major challenges, some of the biggest being raising funds for the farm loan-waiver and law and order issues, including communal clashes.